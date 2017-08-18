[mixtape] am freitag / 18. august


 

 

Die 80er leben! Zum Glück nicht mehr die Vokuhilas und neon Aerobic-Leggins, aber dafür die Musik. In Arcade Fire, Bilderbuch und La Roux lebt der Retro Style wieder auf – das [mixtape] mit Dennis Rettberg und Tim Neumann.

 

 

Die Playlist

 

  1. Anna of the North – Oslo
  2. Arcade Fire – Creature Comfort
  3. Bilderbuch – Bungalow
  4. Paramore – Hard Times
  5. Parcels – Overnight
  6. Daft Punk – Lose Yourself To Dance
  7. Drangsal – Will Ich Nur Dich
  8. Future Islands – Seasons
  9. Jungle – Busy Earnin‘
  10. La Roux – Bulletproof
  11. The 1975 – She’s American
  12. The Killers – Shot At The Night

 

Ein Beitrag von 18. Aug 2017