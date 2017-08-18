[mixtape] am freitag / 18. august
Die 80er leben! Zum Glück nicht mehr die Vokuhilas und neon Aerobic-Leggins, aber dafür die Musik. In Arcade Fire, Bilderbuch und La Roux lebt der Retro Style wieder auf – das [mixtape] mit Dennis Rettberg und Tim Neumann.
Die Playlist
- Anna of the North – Oslo
- Arcade Fire – Creature Comfort
- Bilderbuch – Bungalow
- Paramore – Hard Times
- Parcels – Overnight
- Daft Punk – Lose Yourself To Dance
- Drangsal – Will Ich Nur Dich
- Future Islands – Seasons
- Jungle – Busy Earnin‘
- La Roux – Bulletproof
- The 1975 – She’s American
- The Killers – Shot At The Night
das [mixtape] – immer freitags ab 19 Uhr!