[mixtape] am freitag / 29. märz
Seit zwei Jahren steht fest: Heut tritt Großbritannien aus der Europäischen Union aus – und dann ist doch alles anders. Wir versuchen einen musikalischen Brexit – im mixtape mit Dennis Rettberg und Tim Neumann.
Playlist
- Beatles – Yesterday
- Blossoms – There’s A Reason Why I Never Returned Your Calls
- Everything Everything – Regret
- Idles – Great
- Grimes – We Appreciate Power
- Judith Holofernes – Ich Bin Das Chaos
- LA Salami – You’re Better Off Alone
- Oasis – Don’t Look Back In Anger
- Placebo – Song To Say Goodbye
- Sofi Tukker – Best Friend
- The Clash – Should I Stay Or Should I Go
- The Ting Tings – Shut Up And Let Me Go