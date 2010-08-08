[mixtape] am freitag / 29. märz
[mixtape] am freitag / 29. märz

Seit zwei Jahren steht fest: Heut tritt Großbritannien aus der Europäischen Union aus – und dann ist doch alles anders. Wir versuchen einen musikalischen Brexit – im mixtape mit Dennis Rettberg und Tim Neumann.

Playlist

  • Beatles – Yesterday
  • Blossoms – There’s A Reason Why I Never Returned Your Calls
  • Everything Everything – Regret
  • Idles – Great
  • Grimes – We Appreciate Power
  • Judith Holofernes – Ich Bin Das Chaos
  • LA Salami – You’re Better Off Alone
  • Oasis – Don’t Look Back In Anger
  • Placebo – Song To Say Goodbye
  • Sofi Tukker – Best Friend
  • The Clash – Should I Stay Or Should I Go
  • The Ting Tings – Shut Up And Let Me Go
Ein Beitrag von 29. Mrz 2019