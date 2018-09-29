[mixtape] am freitag / 28. september

Nein, Bastille ist nicht nur eine Burg in Paris, sondern auch eine fantastische Indie-Pop-Rock Band aus London. Bald schon soll ihr drittes Studioalbum erscheinen. Wir nutzen die Gelegenheit und stellen euch einige ihrer bisherigen Songs vor. Das [mixtape] mit Tobias Schlemper.

Playlist

Bastille – Bad Blood

Bastille – Fake It

Bastille – Good Grief

Bastille – Icarus

Bastille – Laura Palmer

Bastille – Oblivion

Bastille – Of The Night

Bastille – Pompeii

Bastille – Shame

Bastille – The Currents

Bastille – Things We Lost In The Fire

Bastille – Warmth

Bastille – World Gone Mad