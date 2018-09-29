Nein, Bastille ist nicht nur eine Burg in Paris, sondern auch eine fantastische Indie-Pop-Rock Band aus London. Bald schon soll ihr drittes Studioalbum erscheinen. Wir nutzen die Gelegenheit und stellen euch einige ihrer bisherigen Songs vor. Das [mixtape] mit Tobias Schlemper.
Bastille – Bad Blood
Bastille – Fake It
Bastille – Good Grief
Bastille – Icarus
Bastille – Laura Palmer
Bastille – Oblivion
Bastille – Of The Night
Bastille – Pompeii
Bastille – Shame
Bastille – The Currents
Bastille – Things We Lost In The Fire
Bastille – Warmth
Bastille – World Gone Mad