[mixtape] am freitag / 27. april
The Who, Radiohead und Toto – sie alle sind Klassiker des Rock. Das [mixtape] mit Dennis Rettberg und Tim Neumann.
Playlist
- The Who – Won’t Get Fooled Again
- Foreigner – I Want To Know What Love Is
- Queen – Another One Bites The Dust
- The Strokes – Last Nite
- REM – Leaving New York
- Toto – Hold The Line
- Beatsteaks – Meantime
- Wolf Alice – Beautifully Unconventional
- Boston – More Than A Feeling
- JJ Cale – Cocaine
- Radiohead – Creep
- Franz Ferdinand – Take Me Out
das [mixtape] – immer freitags um 19 Uhr!