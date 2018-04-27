[mixtape] am freitag / 27. april


 

The Who, Radiohead und Toto – sie alle sind Klassiker des Rock. Das [mixtape] mit Dennis Rettberg und Tim Neumann.

 

 

Playlist

 

  1.  The Who – Won’t Get Fooled Again
  2.  Foreigner – I Want To Know What Love Is
  3.  Queen – Another One Bites The Dust
  4.  The Strokes – Last Nite
  5. REM – Leaving New York
  6. Toto – Hold The Line
  7. Beatsteaks – Meantime
  8. Wolf Alice – Beautifully Unconventional
  9. Boston – More Than A Feeling
  10. JJ Cale – Cocaine
  11. Radiohead – Creep
  12. Franz Ferdinand – Take Me Out

 

das [mixtape] – immer freitags um 19 Uhr!

